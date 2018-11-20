Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CY. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $673.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $130,170. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.