Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total transaction of $8,019,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at $83,694,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,687,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,512.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.13 billion, a PE ratio of 332.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,122.55 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price objective (down from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (down from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,085.14.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

