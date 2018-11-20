CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.51

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 26510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The stock has a market cap of $650.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $285,316.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,578 shares of company stock worth $550,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 739.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 900,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 658.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 773,080 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 38.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,661,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,755,000 after acquiring an additional 716,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

