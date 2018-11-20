Damon A. Fletcher Sells 2,019 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $209,814.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,411.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Tableau Software stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,428. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

DATA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 11.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Damon A. Fletcher Sells 2,019 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/damon-a-fletcher-sells-2019-shares-of-tableau-software-inc-data-stock.html.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.