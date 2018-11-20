Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Lifted by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 9,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 62,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 25,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $5,430,930.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

