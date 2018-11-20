Darden Restaurants (DRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry over the past year. Given management’s progress on improving core operating fundamentals, along with the recent Cheddar's acquisition, the stock is anticipated to keep performing well in the quarters ahead. Various sales initiatives and technology-driven moves are expected to boost the top line in the months ahead. Also, the company is focusing on an aggressive cost management plan, under which it trying to significantly cut operating costs. Moreover, current-year earnings estimates have remained stable while estimates for next-year have increased by 0.6% over the past month. However, fierce competition and softer-than-expected consumer demand can keep comps under pressure while rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model may dampen profits.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Mizuho increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $79.18 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 273,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,417,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $586,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,494,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.