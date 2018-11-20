Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $883.32 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $883.32 million and approximately $128.96 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $104.47 or 0.02349040 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Braziliex, Bitfinex and Coinsquare.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007664 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007240 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001605 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00001382 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000718 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,455,434 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Bleutrade, Coindeal, Indodax, ZB.COM, WEX, Coinrail, BiteBTC, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, C2CX, LBank, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Poloniex, Bithumb, Koineks, Negocie Coins, xBTCe, Liqui, Coinhub, COSS, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, C-Patex, Bitfinex, Coinbe, Huobi, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, BitFlip, C-CEX, LocalTrade, Coinsquare, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bibox, Bitsane, Ovis, Instant Bitex, Iquant, BitBay, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Upbit, BX Thailand, WazirX, Crex24, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, B2BX, ACX, CryptoBridge, CoinEx, ABCC, Coinroom, Tidex, Exmo, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Kuna, TradeOgre, Exrates, Binance, Bisq, HitBTC, YoBit and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

