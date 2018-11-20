DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 699 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 33,457.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,689,648 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 33,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,402,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boeing by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after buying an additional 1,023,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,421,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $320.94 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $262.76 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 699 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/dedora-capital-inc-buys-699-shares-of-boeing-co-ba.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.