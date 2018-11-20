Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Holdings Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Delek US worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 20.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other Delek US news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of DK opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

WARNING: “Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Holdings Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/delek-us-holdings-inc-dk-holdings-cut-by-clarivest-asset-management-llc.html.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.