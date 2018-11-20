Dell Technologies (DVMT) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Deutsche Bank

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DVMT stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.40. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $107.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVMT. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,628,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,062 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,160,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,122,000. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,134,000 after buying an additional 973,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,101,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

