Delta Air Lines (DAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,336,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,244 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 98,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

