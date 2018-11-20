Denarius (D) Trading Down 41.2% This Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Denarius has a total market cap of $625,793.00 and $73.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009295 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 4,171,382 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

