Denny’s Corp (DENN) CFO Sells $109,135.00 in Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $109,135.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 722,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,995.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

F Mark Wolfinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 14,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $236,600.00.

On Monday, November 5th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $124,875.00.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 286,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,644. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

