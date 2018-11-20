Desjardins Reiterates Hold Rating for Iamgold (IAG)

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iamgold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iamgold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on Iamgold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iamgold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.68.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.19. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $111,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Iamgold by 82.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iamgold by 201.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

