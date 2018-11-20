Deutsche Bank (DB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.27

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 278902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 102.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 645,632 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at about $679,928,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 45,366.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 979,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 977,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.27” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/deutsche-bank-db-hits-new-52-week-low-at-9-27.html.

About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.