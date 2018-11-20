DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (DBOEY) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.75.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.22 million for the quarter.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

