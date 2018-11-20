Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1) Receives €122.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €122.05 ($141.91).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

ETR:DB1 traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €111.75 ($129.94). 679,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a 12-month high of €111.20 ($129.30).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

