Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.90 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.64 ($34.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.13 ($39.69).

Shares of DEQ opened at €27.28 ($31.72) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €28.96 ($33.67) and a 12 month high of €39.41 ($45.83).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

