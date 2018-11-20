Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €27.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.58 ($35.56) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €20.80 ($24.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.82 ($28.86).

ETR:LHA opened at €19.54 ($22.72) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

