Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.74 ($49.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.92 ($51.07).

Shares of DWNI opened at €40.80 ($47.44) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

