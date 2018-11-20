Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.92

Press coverage about Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dialog Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of -1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLGNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dialog Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

