Digirad Co. (DRAD) Position Reduced by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 466,605 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.49% of Digirad worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Digirad by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRAD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Digirad Co. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Digirad had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

In other Digirad news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 68,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $120,039.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 110,236 shares of company stock valued at $166,816. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

