Diploma (DPLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Diploma (LON:DPLM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 56.40 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,324 ($17.30) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 17.80 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $7.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities cut Diploma to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,365 ($17.84) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,331.67 ($17.40).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

