Discovery Communications (DISCA) Downgraded by Cannonball Research to Hold

Cannonball Research cut shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.99 on Monday. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $46,997.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $4,697,025.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,331,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,054,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,652 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 532,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

