Dow Chemical (DOW) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dow Chemical earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

DOW opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Dow Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services. The Company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which is engaged in providing crop protection and seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions and healthy oils; Consumer Solutions, which consists of Consumer Care, Dow Automotive Systems, Dow Electronic Materials and Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses; Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of Dow Building & Construction, Dow Coating Materials, Energy & Water Solutions, Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses; Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses, and Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Energy and Hydrocarbons businesses.

