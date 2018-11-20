DowDuPont (DWDP) versus Cereplast (CERPQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) and Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

DowDuPont has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cereplast has a beta of -2.97, indicating that its stock price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DowDuPont pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cereplast does not pay a dividend. DowDuPont pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DowDuPont and Cereplast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DowDuPont 2.45% 9.38% 5.02% Cereplast N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of DowDuPont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DowDuPont shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cereplast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DowDuPont and Cereplast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DowDuPont 0 4 14 0 2.78 Cereplast 0 0 0 0 N/A

DowDuPont currently has a consensus price target of $78.06, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given DowDuPont’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DowDuPont is more favorable than Cereplast.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DowDuPont and Cereplast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DowDuPont $62.48 billion 2.11 $1.46 billion $3.40 16.65 Cereplast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DowDuPont has higher revenue and earnings than Cereplast.

Summary

DowDuPont beats Cereplast on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products. Its Performance Materials & Coatings segment manufactures and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; and standalone silicone and acrylic-based materials. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, silicones, and acrylic emulsions; energy solutions; propylene oxide and propylene glycol, polyether polyols and aromatic isocyanates, and formulated polyurethane systems; and caustic soda, and ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer products. Its Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment provides ethylene, and propylene and aromatic products; and polyolefin elastomers and ethylene propylene diene monomer elastomers. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment offers materials and systems for mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers, and electronics. Its Nutrition & Biosciences segment provides specialty food ingredients, as well as cellulosic- and alginates-based pharma excipients; and enzymes, biomaterials, biocides, and antimicrobial solutions and process technology. The company's Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment offers engineering resins, adhesives, lubricants, and parts for transportation, electronics, medical, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for construction, worker safety, energy, oil and gas, transportation, medical device, and water purification and separation industries. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics. Its compostable and sustainable resins are used in injection molding, thermoforming, blown films, blow molding, extrusion for profiles, and extrusion coating. The company was formerly known as Biocorp North America Inc. and changed its name to Cereplast, Inc. in March 2005. Cereplast, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Seymour, Indiana. On March 27, 2014, the voluntary petition of Cereplast, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 10, 2014.Cereplast, Inc. is in Liquidation.

