DP Poland (DPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.50

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 259084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

