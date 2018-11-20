Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 44,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

