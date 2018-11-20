Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,977,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,924,000 after buying an additional 174,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,358,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,037,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,357,000 after buying an additional 95,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,918,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,561,000 after buying an additional 283,755 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

