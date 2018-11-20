Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet reported disappointing third-quarter 2018 results, with both earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market with low entry barriers. Corporate budgets for information technology-related services are yet to expand sufficiently, which in turn continue to impact the outlook for players in this sector. High debt continues to bother D&B’s performance as it may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its profile. Despite such negatives, D&B continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. The company's innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Partnerships with big players and acquisitions have acted as key growth catalysts. Shares of D&B outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.40.

NYSE:DNB opened at $142.82 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,974,000 after buying an additional 490,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,407,000 after buying an additional 327,334 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,911.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after buying an additional 292,438 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,231,000. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,860,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

