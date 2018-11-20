Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 5,800 LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,138 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $227,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 103.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In related news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $116,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,355. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

