Dycom Industries (DY) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.16 million.Dycom Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.92 EPS.

NYSE DY opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.51 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on Dycom Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/dycom-industries-dy-releases-q4-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.