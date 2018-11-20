Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 225.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,940 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of Quidel worth $42,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 22.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 396,989 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 4.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 902,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quidel by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,538 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $25,441,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quidel by 22.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $272,058.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $469,826.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,373. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

