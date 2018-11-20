Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $33.87 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 790,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,936.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,817 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $37,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $27,296,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $36,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Craig Hallum set a $59.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

