Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,265 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 28,068.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,177,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,925,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $779,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after buying an additional 939,892 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

