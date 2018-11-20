Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,227,000 after acquiring an additional 91,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 768,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,099,000 after acquiring an additional 202,943 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 414,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of EGBN opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

