Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,416 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,913 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 54.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,830,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,057 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $18,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Range Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,997,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,530,000 after buying an additional 1,014,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Range Resources by 6,602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 775,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

