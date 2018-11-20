Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Acquires 90,030 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 90,030 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $407,835.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 93,354 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $435,963.18.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 713,610 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,197.70.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 57,096.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

