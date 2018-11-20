EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.32% of Red Lion Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 101,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLH opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.58 million. Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%.

In other news, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 18,200 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 807,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,879.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 91,425 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $1,263,493.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,165,247.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,917 shares of company stock worth $4,954,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

