EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rapid7 from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 7,440 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $269,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $477,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,445,925 shares of company stock valued at $81,772,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.02. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (RPD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/eam-global-investors-llc-trims-holdings-in-rapid7-inc-rpd.html.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.