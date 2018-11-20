EAM Investors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $73,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $3,388,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,828,519 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

