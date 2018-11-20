EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,895 Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,475,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after buying an additional 131,138 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 391,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after buying an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,862,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,665,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,540,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

STRA stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $73,033.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $623,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,598.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,507 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,683. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

