EAM Investors LLC Sells 10,258 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Yext worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $345,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,894 shares of company stock valued at $20,001,606 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

