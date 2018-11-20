EAM Investors LLC Sells 10,260 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 14,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,013.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Pachman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $109,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,314.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,382 shares of company stock worth $2,858,955. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.78 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

