Eastman Kodak (KODK) Trading Up 6.2%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 952,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,823,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.49.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 84.03%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

