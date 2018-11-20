Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 30th

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

EVT opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

