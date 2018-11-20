Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

EFT opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/eaton-vance-floating-rate-income-trust-eft-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.