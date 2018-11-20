Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

