Shares of Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ecology and Environment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Get Ecology and Environment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecology and Environment by 61.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecology and Environment by 32.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ecology and Environment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ecology-and-environment-eei-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-9-27.html.

About Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI)

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ecology and Environment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecology and Environment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.