Edap Tms (EDAP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and $6 price target. Our price target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Our valuation is currently based solely on the HS-110 opportunity in NSCLC, and only on the U.S. market based on what we consider to be modest penetration rates.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Edap Tms from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of Edap Tms as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.